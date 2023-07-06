Robber held victim at gunpoint and stole her car keys. She told police he came back for the car

Police said a 19-year-old robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole her car keys. He then came back two hours later in an attempt to finish the job.

It was June 21, at 8:25 a.m., when Clayton County officers were called to Aaron Court in Riverdale in regard to an armed robbery.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim was taking groceries into her home, when the suspect, identified as Mauricio Reynoldo Brandwell-Ramos, held her at gunpoint and stole her car and house keys.

Clayton authorities said Brandwell-Ramos went inside the victim’s vehicle for about two minutes before running north on Aaron Court.

Officials said that two hours later, around 10:30 a.m., a neighbor noticed Brandwell-Ramos returning to the victim’s home to steal the vehicle.

According to police, the neighbor was able to follow the car while calling 911, keeping an eye on the car until officers arrived.

Body camera video captured the moment, officers arrested Brandwell-Ramos. He’s charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, giving a false name and date of birth, and driving without a valid license.

Authorities also seized a Glock 45 during the incident.

Brandwell-Ramos also had active warrants for theft of services in 2022.

During WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was LIVE in Clayton County where she spoke with a neighbor who saw the suspect and followed him.

As the robbery was happening, a neighbor was watching.

That neighbor called police and followed the stolen SUV, until the moment police arrived.

The victim and police are giving credit to that neighbor who was sitting on his porch when this happened and decided to help police capture the suspect.

The victim has added cameras and changed all the locks on her home.

Neighbors say they’ve added cameras and are prepared if this were to happen again.

