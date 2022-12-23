Robber hits bank at 3rd and Main streets

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man robbed the the First Merchant Bank on the northwest corner of Third and Main streets about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Lafayette police confirmed.

As officers investigated the holdup, they suspected Terrell Lenoir, 48, Lafayette, was the robber, police said.

The robber demanded money from a teller then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The investigation indicated that robber left the downtown area in a Grand Cherokee, police said.

They tracked down Lenoir to 320 Brown St. in West Lafayette, where Lafayette and West Lafayette police arrested him about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

He was jailed on suspicion of robbery, intimidation and theft, according to police.

