Robber holds Charlotte woman at gunpoint in home, steals French bulldog

A woman in northeast Charlotte says a masked robber entered her home, held her at gunpoint, and then stole her dog in the middle of the day Thursday.

Channel 9′s Dan Matics spoke with the victim’s family and saw surveillance video of the burglar kicking in a window and walking through the house with a gun drawn.

Now, Shala Davis says they are at the mercy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and have no clue how to get their seven-month-old French bulldog back.

Security footage shows the moment that police say the robber walked up to the home in the middle of the day. The suspect is wearing a hoodie, gloves, and a mask, and he removed a camera before climbing in through a back window.

With a pistol at the ready, the robber walked through the home.

Meanwhile, Davis’ 23-year-old niece heard the commotion and hid.

The intruder went through the house looking for valuables.

“She did lock herself in one of her bedrooms, but he kicked down a door to get to her and he held her at gun point,” Davis told Matics.

Davis says her niece told the masked man that there was no cash in the home.

“He said, ‘Well I need to leave with something,’ and he took the French bulldog, he took my Frenchie,” Davis said.

The dog’s name is Cash, and Frenchies can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000.

One video shows the robber picking up the dog and climbing back out the window.

Davis’ family says they’re hoping the dog will be returned, but they assume he will be sold. They’re at least hoping he goes to a good home.

Despite the loss, the family says they’re thankful for one thing.

“We are heartbroken, but we are grateful because my niece is alive,” Davis said. “This could have been a different story; she could have been murdered.”

CMPD tells us they’re relying on the public and asking if anyone has information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

