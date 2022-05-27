Would-be robber killed by woman fleeing drive-thru after hearing gunfire, Texas cops say

A would-be robber running away from a gas station shootout was struck and killed by a woman speeding out of a McDonald’s drive-thru after hearing gunshots, according to Texas news reports.

“She was extremely scared,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson told KTRK. “She accelerated at a high rate of speed to get out of the parking lot and avoid the shootout.”

As she did so, the suspect was trying to run away from his victim who had a gun, police said, according to the news station.

The Houston Police Department was called to the scene on Fondren Road at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, KPRC reported.

Arriving officers found two men had been shot, and one was dead, according to a police press conference recorded by KHOU. The other was shot in the shoulder, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned the man who was killed was trying to rob the other man at gunpoint, police said. The robbery victim then defended himself with a gun in his car and shot the would-be robber.

They both began shooting, KPRC reported, and the suspect ran across the parking lot. That’s when police say he was hit by the female driver trying to escape the gunfire.

The suspect was pinned under her car, where he died, according to KPRC.

It was “completely accidental” and “super unfortunate” that she struck the suspect, police told KHOU, and she is not facing any charges.

“She’s extremely scared and upset about what happened,” the spokesperson said, according to the outlet. “She was just trying to protect herself and her kids like anybody would.”

Police say the robbery victim was at the Chevron gas station trying to sell hair extensions to a customer, KTRK reported.

He was talking to the customer when police said the robber “snuck up from behind,” according to KHOU. The robbery victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

