Would-be robber with knife confronted by store worker

Sep. 27—HIGH POINT — A man with a knife tried to rob a convenience store in west High Point early Monday but fled after being confronted by a store employee, according to police.

An employee of the Sheetz on Westchester Drive at Lexington Avenue told the High Point Police Department that a man walked into the store about 3:15 a.m. with a large knife and demanded money from the register, police said.

The employee fought off the man, who fled the business. The employee had injuries that weren't considered serious, according to police.

The man with the knife is described as Black, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored pants, police report.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.