Robber pushed man down Times Square subway stairs, stole $6K Cartier watch: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A thief pushed a man down the stairs and swiped his $6,000 Cartier watch in a Times Square subway station last week, police said.

The suspect and the man, 59, fought after the robber reached into the victim’s pocket as he was heading up the stairs in the Midtown subway station at around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, according to the NYPD. During the struggle, the suspect pushed the man down the stairs before stealing $1,000 in cash and the luxury watch, police said.

The thief then ran out of the station and remained at large, as of Sunday, officials said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.