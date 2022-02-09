Robber to be resentenced because judge forgot to ask a question

Jim Walsh, Vineland Daily Journal
·2 min read

A state appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a convicted robber, who was not asked to speak before receiving a 12-year term.

The ruling also allows Timothy Rigoli to argue for consideration of a new mitigating factor recently approved by the state Legislature.

The new factor allows a sentencing judge to consider whether a defendant was under 26 years old at the time of his crime.

Rigoli, now 28, was 22 when he allegedly committed 10 armed robberies of businesses in Vineland and Millville in October 2015.

More: Denver firm buys former Teligent building, plans to hire in Buena Vista

More: High court upholds life-without-parole for man who robbed at age 23

The Millville man pleaded guilty to four of the charges and was ordered to serve concurrent 12-year terms fpr each. Prior to Tuesday's ruling, his parole eligibility date was in February 2026.

Cumberland County Court House 2018
Cumberland County Court House 2018

The appeals court rejected Rigoli's argument that the mitigating factor should be applied retroactively to his case.

But it said Rigoli could argue for the factor's consideration if an "independent error" required his resentencing.

That error occurred when the Superior Court Judge Robert Malestein did not ask a required question prior to sentencing Rigoli — whether the defendant wished to "make a statement … and to present any information in mitigation of punishment."

The two-judge panel noted Rigoli, prior to being sentenced, briefly interrupted Malestein and his attorney to ask to speak. A transcript of the session did not make clear whether he was heard, it added.

Malestein later asked, "Anybody else need to be heard on the Rigoli matter before I proceed?"

There was no response.

But the decision noted Malestein was required to address Rigoli personally about his desire to speak before sentencing.

Because that did not happen, the appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing.

The decision also directed the sentencing judge to consider Rigoli's ability to pay his victims before determining the amount of his restitution, which was previously set at almost $1,350.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Timothy Rigoli can ask judge to consider his age as a mitigating factor

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland court hears case seeking new sentence for DC sniper

    Maryland's highest court heard arguments Tuesday on whether Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Boyd Malvo's six life sentences without possibility of parole should be reconsidered because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision barring mandatory life sentences for juveniles. Kiran Iyer, a Maryland public defender, argued that life without parole sentences for Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the shootings that terrorized the region, should be reconsidered in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

  • Biden says there will be no Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Monday said "we will bring an end" to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia and Germany if Russia invades Ukraine. Speaking during a White House news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden did not specify how he would propose to halt the project, but said, "I promise you we'll be able to do it." Biden also advised American civilians to leave Ukraine but added the U.S. hadn't assessed whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine.

  • Exclusive - Treasury wants to stir up U.S. alcohol market to help smaller players

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday flagged concerns about consolidation in the $250 billion annual U.S. alcohol market and outlined reforms it said could boost competition and save consumers hundreds of millions of dollars each year. New merger and acquisition scrutiny, different tax rates and lifting regulatory burdens to new entrants in the wine, beer and spirits market would make the market fairer for new brewers and cheaper for consumers, according to 63-page Treasury report. The long-awaited report, due to be released later Wednesday, is part of a July executive order on competitiveness and the latest push by the Biden administration to fight what it calls excess consolidation in industries from meatpacking to shipping.

  • Letter to the editor: Racial double standards persist

    Writer is frustrated that people of color still are not treated as equals to white people.

  • Gayle King surprises Jennifer Lopez with “TRL” clip

    “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King surprised Jennifer Lopez with her first in-studio appearance on MTV’s “TRL” back in 1999, originally filmed in the same Times Square studio that “CBS Mornings” now calls home.

  • ‘It’s So Messed Up,’ Says Teen About Conviction Reversal Of 18-Year-Old She Claims Sexually Assaulted Her

    In May 2021, 16-year-old high school student Cameron Vaughn claimed she fell asleep at a friend’s home after attending a high school graduation party and woke up with a pillow over her face while 18-year-old Drew Clinton sexually assaulted her. Cameron claims Clinton told his friends what he had done to her, but he kept “changing his story” when police interviewed him. Clinton, who vehemently denies assaulting Cameron, claimed that the encounter was consensual. He was initially found guilty of one count of sexual assault after a bench trial presided over by Illinois Judge Robert Adrian. The conviction was supposed to carry a minimum sentence of four years in prison. However, during the sentencing hearing, Judge Adrian reversed Clinton’s conviction, asserting that the prosecution had failed to prove their case. Adrian further noted that the 148 days Clinton spent in county jail awaiting sentencing was “plenty of punishment” for the teen who had no prior criminal history. “It’s so messed up,” says Cameron, claiming, “All the evidence is there to prove Drew is guilty – yet the judge still changed his verdict.” She says that as a victim, she felt her voice hadn’t been heard. “To our disbelief, the judge decided that four years was too much for the crime committed [and] his only option was to overturn his own verdict of guilty to not-guilty,” says Cameron’s father, Scott. What do Cameron and Scott claim the judge said in court when he reversed Drew Clinton’s conviction? Watch the video above to find out and hear more from Cameron and Scott in an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil. This episode, “Judge Reverses Sexual Assault Conviction: Teen Victim Speaks Out,”airs Wednesday. And later, since reversing Drew Clinton’s conviction, Judge Adrian has been removed from adjudicating criminal cases and reassigned to presiding over civil matters. Hear what Michigan circuit court judge Rosemarie Aquilina says about Judge Adrian’s actions. Check your local listing for airtimes. This episode contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. WATCH: Dad Of Teen Who Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted Speaks Out In Support Of His Daughter TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Job fair at Rochester Police Department: Open jobs aren't limited to officers

    Would you like to be an evidence tech? Here's how to apply.

  • After judge's order blocks school mask rules, here's what Peoria-area districts are doing

    A judge's ruling last week blocked state school masking requirements. Some area districts have dropped their mandate; others are keeping it in force.

  • Another of ex-Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa's alleged victims is suing the FRPD

    Man named as victim in excessive force criminal suit against former FRPD officer, files civil rights lawsuit in federal court.

  • Jalin Marshall signs with second professional league in three weeks

    Jalin Marshall signs with second professional league in three weeks #GoBucks #CFL #GoElks

  • GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

    A senior Republican lawmaker apologized late Tuesday for using an expletive when Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol. Earlier Tuesday, Beatty, D-Ohio, ran into Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., outside her congressional office. Beatty asked him to put on his mask and Rogers begrudgingly agreed, she said in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after it happened.

  • To save lives, our fellow NC lawmakers must stop ignoring this gun bill and pass it

    NC legislators: North Carolina needs to stop ignoring a bill that would limit gun access to firearms in certain cases. | NC Voices/Opinion

  • Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel cold case: What we know after car found by YouTuber

    Exploring with Nug YouTube diver recently discovered the first lead in a 21-year-old cold case of two missing teens. Here's what we know.

  • ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 7 Recap: In the Name of Honor

    The final chapter

  • Missing Carlstadt man found after 12 days, ending search by police and family

    James Dugan had been missing since he told his family he was meeting a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, 2022.

  • Inside Ron Jeremy’s Motion To Have 21 Sexual Assault Trials

    The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping

  • Police report: Surveillance video matches victim account of Alvin Kamara battery

    Saints running back Alvin Kamara stands accused of battery causing significant bodily harm. As if often the case for any incidents of this nature that occur in public places, video evidence exists. According to the police report, posted by Nick Underhill, Darnell Greene was attacked by a group of people near a bank of elevators [more]

  • Middletown man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for 'worst case' of child neglect

    Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.

  • 'Let's Go!': Man Who Allegedly Directed Rioters Through Capitol Doors Arrested

    He said in an interview that he entered because "the commies are trying to steal the country," court documents showed.

  • Boss: Oxford Shooter’s Mom Was Weirdly Concerned About Job Amid Massacre

    Jeff Kowalsky/Getty In the moments following the deadly school shooting allegedly carried out by 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, his mother’s primary concern was losing her job, her supervisor said in court on Tuesday.“Ethan did it,” Jennifer Crumbley allegedly wrote in a text message shortly after gunfire erupted at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Nov. 30. “I need my job,” she pleaded in a second text. “Please don’t judge me for what my son did.”The revelation came from Andrew Smith, COO of the re