Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say

An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.

On Oct. 2, 2016, at 11:15 p.m., three men traveled to the Waffle House located near Exit 51 in Sharpsburg. While the getaway driver stayed in the car, two masked men went inside the restaurant.

Officials said one of the masked men pulled out a gun, threatening the waitress; “Put the money in the bag, b****, or you’re going to die.”

As the other man collected money from the register in a bag, the cook let out a nervous laugh, causing the armed suspect to put the gun to the cook’s back, before stealing the cook’s wallet and cellphone.

As the robber’s ran from the store, the gunman slipped and fell. The robbers then went back to Union City.

Sgt. Troy Foles responded to the scene, and as part of his investigation, was able to locate the victim’s stolen cell phone on the side of Interstate 85 Northbound close to Exit 51.

Foles sent the cell phone to the GBI Crime Lab for testing, including latent fingerprint examination.

Officials received a tip, which led to identifying Marcus Allen Daniels as one of the suspects. The tipster said Daniels described slipping as he ran out of the Waffle House and targeting the cook who laughed at him, according to deputies.

The tip indicated Daniels was the gunman in the robbery. When he was arrested, Daniels was in possession of a cellphone that contained the following text exchange from Oct. 1, 2016, the evening before the armed robbery:

Daniels: I need some fetti wap bad

Bshot Brimin: Me 2 what Yu tryna do

Daniels: Anything I got a waffle house off Sharpsburg exit dumb sweet jus gotta steel a tag

Bshot Brimin: Ball me at (redacted) wen Yu ready

At trial, a GBI fingerprint expert testified that Daniels’ fingerprints were found on the cook’s stolen cellphone found on the interstate after the crime.

FBI Special Agent Jay Berni explained how T-Mobile records showed the phone in Daniels’ possession traveled from Union City down to Coweta County and back towards Union City during the timeframe of the armed robbery.

Between the text message conversation and phone records, evidence showed Daniels and accomplices “targeted our community and this Waffle House for this crime,” Coweta County officials said.

Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison.

The suspect referred to as “Bshot Brimin” was identified at trial and is currently serving a life sentence for murder out of Fulton County. The third suspect in the armed robbery has never been identified, officials said.

