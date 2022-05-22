Robber steals man’s gun while he’s cleaning it then takes his car, police say

A man is on the run after stealing another man’s gun while he was cleaning it and then using that gun to steal the other man’s car, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said a man was hanging out at his apartment with another man he did not know around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

While the first man was cleaning his gun and loading it, the other man stole his gun, according to police.

The robber threatened the man after stealing his gun from him and then took the man’s keys to his 2011 Chrysler 200, police said.

The robber then took off in the stolen Chrysler, according to police.

Memphis Police are hoping that someone can help them identify the robber.

Memphis Police said this is the man who stole another man's gun while that man was cleaning it and then used that gun to steal the other man's car.

If you recognize the man pictured, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

