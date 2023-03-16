Robber sticks up Merced liquor store at gunpoint. Police release suspect description

Authorities are looking for a person accused of robbing a Merced liquor store at gunpoint on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Bernie’s Liquor and Delicatessen located at 2322 G St., according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said that according to employee reports, the person entered the store and pointed a firearm at a clerk while demanding cash.

The store clerk complied and the person fled the area with approximately $350 before officers arrived at the scene. Police said the person was described as a white man about 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing about 160 pounds. The man was said to be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a ski mask and orange-colored gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lubianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.