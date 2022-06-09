Robber of Subway at Stone's Corner still at large

Jun. 9—A masked man robbed the Subway restaurant in the Stone's Corner Plaza early Tuesday morning and remained at large Wednesday.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Wednesday that a man wearing a red COVID-19 mask, faded jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Air Jordan" printed across the back entered the store at 6019 N. Main St. about 8:30 a.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The robber fled in a dark gray passenger vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle is believed to be a newer model Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and was thought to have had an Oklahoma license plate.

Capt. Derek Walrod told the Globe late Wednesday that the sheriff's office had been informed by Oklahoma authorities of a pursuit and recovery there of a stolen Chrysler 300 believed to have been used in the robbery.

Walrod said the driver of the car fled on foot in Oklahoma and had yet to be captured. But some evidence linking the vehicle to the robbery was found inside the car, he said.

