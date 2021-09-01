Robber takes man’s trombone on Manhattan subway

A violent robber threatened a Manhattan subway commuter with a knife and stole his trombone, then repeatedly punched him before running off, police said Wednesday.

The 48-year-old victim was riding a southbound A train as it approached the 34th St.-Penn Station stop about 11 p.m. Saturday when the suspect started arguing with him, police said.

When the train pulled into the station the suspect pulled out a knife, swiped the victim’s trombone and two phone charges — and then pounded him several times in the head.

The suspect fled, and medics took the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition.

Police describe the robber as dark-skinned and in his mid 30s, about 5-foot-9 with a medium build, black hair and facial hair, wearing a black hooded sweater with the letters “MHM” in the front, dark pants, white sneakers and a black hat.

Video shows him carrying a black bookbag and the victim’s trombone.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.