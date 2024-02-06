Robber who targeted hotel clerks sentenced to 15 years in prison

Feb. 6—A 26-year-old Buffalo man was sent to prison for 15 years Tuesday following a nine-day robbery spree that targeted hotel workers in Erie County.

Abdi Kadir of Buffalo was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

On Sept. 21, Kadir pleaded guilty to nine counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree burglary (class "B" violent felonies). He pleaded guilty, as charged, to all counts in the indictment against him, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Over the course of nine days, Kadir forcibly stole money and personal property from multiple victims as they were working at different hotels throughout Erie County. The defendant also forcibly stole cash from three people who were working at a store on Buffalo's West Side. The defendant displayed what appeared to be a gun during the commission of each crime.

On May 11, 2021, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the defendant forcibly stole an unknown amount of cash from the register of hotel on Transit Road in the Town of Lancaster after he displayed what appeared to be a black pistol at the clerk.

A short time after the initial crime, the defendant displayed what appeared to be a black pistol at another clerk at nearby hotel on Transit Road in the Town of Lancaster. The defendant forcibly stole approximately $100 in cash from the register and $642.87 from a safe.

On May 15, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the defendant forcibly stole approximately $400 in cash after displaying what appeared to be a black pistol at the clerk of a hotel on Flint Road in the Town of Amherst.

On May 17, 2021, at approximately 4:40 a.m., the defendant displayed what appeared to be a gun at a clerk who was working at a hotel on Millersport Highway in the Town of Amherst. The defendant forcibly stole approximately $250 from the register, a safe and the victim's purse.

During the crime, a security guard, who was sitting inside her vehicle in the parking lot, saw Kadir exit the hotel while pushing the safe on a rolling chair toward a vehicle. The security guard tried to intervene by attempting to block Kadir's vehicle with her own vehicle. Kadir approached the driver's side of the vehicle while pointing what appeared to be a pistol at the security guard. He forcibly stole the security guard's gun and pointed the weapon at her head before fleeing the scene.

On May 19, 2021, at approximately 5:03 a.m., the defendant displayed what appeared to be a gun at the clerk and forcibly stole approximately $400 in cash from the register of a hotel on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda.

Later the same day, at approximately 6:46 p.m., the defendant displayed what appeared to be a gun at a clerk and forcibly stole approximately $280 in cash from the register of a wine store on Rhode Island Street in the City of Buffalo.

On May 19, 2021, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the defendant displayed what appeared to be a gun at the owner and forcibly stole an unknown amount of cash from the register of a different hotel located on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. The defendant unlawfully entered the victim's residence where he forcibly stole a cell phone and the victim's purse. The victim called police after the defendant fled.

Town of Tonawanda Police officers located the defendant a short time after receiving the 911 call and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Ryan M. Flaherty of the Felony Trials Bureau.