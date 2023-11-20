Robber threatened to kill man with scissors

Jason Emmingham, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery

A robber has been jailed after he brandished scissors and threatened to kill a man.

Jason Emmingham was a tenant in supported housing, in Bircotes, Nottinghamshire, when he returned after a spell in prison, said police.

The 40-year-old picked up the scissors from a desk and threatened a member of staff before he fled with cash and bank cards.

Emmingham, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

