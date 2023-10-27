Robber who tied up woman, 76, in Stockton jailed

A robber who tied up and threatened a 76-year-old women has been jailed for 10 years.

David Hornby, 40, climbed through a bedroom window of a house in Norton, Stockton, and told the victim, who has multiple sclerosis, he would kill her if she screamed.

Teesside Crown Court heard he left the woman bound for two hours before she freed herself.

Serial burglar Hornby admitted robbery and false imprisonment.

Prosecutor Ian West said Hornby knew the victim and targeted her because of her vulnerability, although Hornby disputed that.

'Want to die?'

Mr West said the woman, who lived in a bungalow and slept with her bedroom window open, woke in the early hours of 2 July and heard a creaking noise.

Through her open bedroom door she could see a darkly-clothed figure in the hallway.

Mr West said the woman was angry and shouted at the man, who in response "flew" into the bedroom and jumped on top of her, pinning her to the bed.

David Hornby was jailed at Teesside Crown Court

She tried to kick him and began screaming, but stopped when he held a pillow towards her face and said: "Do you want to die?"

Hornby demanded she tell him the passcodes for her bankcards, phone and laptop, and warned her if she gave him false ones she would "lose a finger".

He tied her wrists up, first with a dressing gown sleeve and later " very tightly" with a phone chord, and bound her legs.

'Never forgive'

CCTV showed him first enter the house through the window shortly before 04:00 and he could be seen leaving and returning several times before finally departing at about 05:30.

He stole items including perfumes, sunglasses and a bottle of gin, and used the cards to withdraw £500, the court heard.

The woman freed herself after 06:00 and called a friend who contacted police.

Hornby was arrested later that day in Stockton in possession of a bag stolen from the house and containing some of the perfumes.

The robber, whose fingerprints were found at the house, initially claimed he bought the bag for £30, then later admitted he committed the robbery but could not remember it fully as he had taken drugs.

In a statement read to the court, Hornby's victim said she had feared for her life and the "maliciousness of the crime" was something she could "never forgive or forget".

She said she had to initially move out of her home and could only return once security measures had been installed.

The woman said she no longer felt safe having her windows open but she would "not let him ruin my life".

'Truly appalling'

Hornby was also sentenced for stealing a man's wallet from a pub in Stockton on New Year's Day and using his cards to get cash.

Later that day he smashed a window at Vadah restaurant in the town, causing £280 worth of damage, and stole £250 and a bottle of gin.

The court heard Hornby had 55 convictions for 103 offences including multiple burglaries, the first committed when he was 13.

In mitigation, the court heard Hornby had led a chaotic life riddled with addiction issues.

Judge Paul Watson KC, Recorder of Middlesbrough, said the robbery had been "dreadful", "truly appalling and callous" and had "devastated" the victim.

The judge said Hornby targeted the woman because of her vulnerabilities and he posed "a significant risk of serious harm to the public".

Hornby must also serve three years extended licence and obey an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.