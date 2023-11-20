Robber, tracked by police Sunday night, captured in shallow water, Coventry police say.

COVENTRY − A Coventry man was arrested late Sunday night after he robbed a gas station cashier and tried to elude police, first in a vehicle and then on foot in the woods, according to Coventry police.

The man had walked into Quality Gas, on Tiogue Avenue, with a bag over his head, and carrying a rock, Coventry Police Chief Frederick J. Heise III said in a news release on Monday.

He told a clerk he had a knife and left the store with a small safe, money and cigarettes, the release says.

Less than two minutes later, a police officer saw the man nearby, climbing into a vehicle and pulling away. A pursuit ensued.

The man stopped near Maple Avenue and the West Warwick line and fled into the woods by foot, says the release.

West Warwick police officers and a state police trooper with a search dog joined the pursuit. A Coventry police drone took to the air.

The man, who is a previously convicted felon, was found in shallow water and captured, says the release. Items taken in the robbery were found in the vehicle, it says.

He was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police: Dog and drone help officers capture man after he robs Coventry gas station.