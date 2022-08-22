Robber videos himself driving stolen Camaro after stealing man’s car at gunpoint, police say

Memphis Police got a good look at an alleged car thief after he took a video of himself driving a stolen Camaro.

Police said a man was approached by two other men at a gas station on Macon Road on July 29. One of those men had a gun, according to police.

The robbers demanded that the man empty his pockets and took his keys and cellphone before driving off in his 2011 white Chevy Camaro, according to police.

Police said that they recovered the Camaro and even found a video that one of the robbers had taken of himself driving the stolen car.

If you recognize this man, investigators with the Memphis Police Department want to hear from you at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

