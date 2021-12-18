Would-be robber wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Queens elevator

A deviant thief followed a woman into a Queens elevator, where he sexually assaulted her after she didn’t have any cash to give him — a sickening attack that was caught on surveillance video, police said Saturday.

The suspect followed the 51-year-old victim into an elevator in an apartment building on 108th St. at 62nd Drive In Forest Hills about 12:10 p.m. Friday.

He stopped the elevator door from closing, then walked in and confronted her with a knife, demanding cash.

She told him she had none, then dumped the contents of her purse on the floor to show him, police said.

That’s when the man pulled down her pants and started to sexually assault her with his hand, cops said. The woman screamed and pushed him out of the elevator, and he ran off.

In an alarming twist, another man walked into the elevator sometime after the attack and grabbed the woman’s property from the floor, police said.

Medics took the woman to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police released a video of the attacker Saturday. He’s described as a bald, heavyset man with a medium complexion, about 55 to 60 years old and about 6 feet tall. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a multicolored gaiter covering his face.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.