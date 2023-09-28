Robberies reported overnight in West Lafayette and Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette and Lafayette police each responded to robberies early Thursday.

A woman getting out of her car about 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dodge Street was robbed, West Lafayette police said.

A man dressed in black clothing and wearing a ski mask pulled a gun on the woman and demanded her valuables, police said.

The woman gave the robber her property, and he ran away.

West Lafayette and Purdue police set up a perimeter and began to search for the robber, but they did not find him. They did, however, find some of the victim's property.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call West Lafayette police at 765- 775-5200 or the anonymous We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Lafayette police also responded to a robbery about 4 a.m. Thursday at the Friendly Market in the 1900 block of Main Street. Lafayette police have not yet released the factual circumstances of that hold up.

