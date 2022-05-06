Robberies, shootings roil the Cataract City

May 6—NIAGARA FALLS — A man faces close to a dozen charges in connection with a series of robberies and shootings between early Tuesday and early Thursday in the city. He is also a person of interest in Niagara Falls' latest homicide.

Rohmelo Lewis, 21, was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Thursday afternoon on two counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and single counts of second-degree menacing and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in lieu of $1.75 million bail pending further proceedings. Both police and prosecutors have indicated that additional charges against Lewis are likely.

Lewis is a person of interest in the shooting death of a man on the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue late Wednesday night. Police patrol officers responded, at 11:43 p.m., to a report of a "man down" in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

When they arrived on scene, the officers said they found the body of a male who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. Firefighters and EMTs began treating the victim, who was stabilized and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released, pending the notification of next of kin.

Crime Scene Unit detectives at the homicide scene reportedly recovered spent shell casings at the corner of Cedar Avenue and 10th Street.

The charges Lewis currently faces stem from three other incidents early Thursday.

While detectives were beginning their investigation of the homicide, patrol officers at 1:12 a.m. were called to the 1300 block of Main Street on a report of an armed robbery. A male told police he was walking north on Main Street when two other males, wearing ski masks, approached him.

The victim said one of the suspects, armed with what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun, told him to empty his pockets. After giving the suspects his cell phone, a pack of cigarettes and some cash, the victim said he was hit on the head with the stock of the firearm.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Lewis is also linked to an incident six minutes later, at 1:18 a.m., on the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. Patrol officers said they received a report of a "man who was shot in the face."

The victim told investigators that he was sitting on his porch when he was approached by two suspects who asked him for a "light." One of the suspects then began firing a gun at the victim.

The victim suffered what was described as a "graze wound" to his ear and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

As officers and detectives continued their multiple investigations, and approximately 3:17 a.m., two more victims approached police on the 700 block of Main Street and told the officers that a male suspect, armed with a shotgun, had approached them at Pine Avenue and Main Street and pointed the weapon at them. Neither victim was injured.

Police then deployed a contingent of NFPD Emergency Response Team officers and the K-9 Unit to join in the search for the gunman. A Niagara County Sheriff's Office K-9, along with New York State Park Police and New York State Police patrols, assisted with the search and investigation.

Just before 4 a.m., Patrol Officer Wayne General located Lewis in the area of Main Street and Park Place and attempted to stop him for questioning. Lewis was found to be in possession of a rifle with both the barrel and stock cut down and was taken into custody.

Investigators are looking at whether Lewis may have been involved in two additional armed robberies that took place on Main Street on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The Tuesday robbery took place at 6:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Main Street. A male victim told officers that he was standing in a parking lot when he was approached by three male suspects, one of whom was brandishing a "rifle-style firearm." A second suspect reportedly was armed with an AK-47-style rifle. The victim told police that one of the suspects hit him in the head with their weapon.

After being hit, the victim said he began to run toward the nearby home of a relative and that one of the suspects fired "approximately four shots" at him. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. He said that a book bag, containing an iPhone, a Nintendo Switch and some medications, was taken from him.

The Wednesday incident took place at 3:10 a.m. on the 900 block of Main Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he was approached by a male suspect holding a "rifle-style firearm."

The victim told police that the suspect told him, "Give me all your money." As the victim attempted to walk away from the suspect, he said he dropped a book bag and duffel bag in the middle of the street and the suspect picked the items up.

The victim said he then began running away and the suspect fired seven shots at him. Officers said the victim was not struck by the gunfire and was not injured during the incident.

The victim said his bags contained clothing and power tools valued at more than $800. Police recovered multiple spent shell casings from a nearby parking lot where the suspect had been standing.