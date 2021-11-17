Robbers assault Greenfield pizza shop worker, flee with cash register

Nov. 17—A pizza shop in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood was robbed early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The robbery at Vocelli Pizza in the 4200 block of Murray Avenue was reported around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a man was locking up the business when two men approached from behind and forced him back into the store.

The victim was hit over the head with a ladle before the men fled with the entire cash register.

Police were continuing to investigate.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .