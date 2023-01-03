Robbers call police for help moving belongings they were stealing

A man and a woman in their early 20s have been arrested in Poinciana in central Florida, south of Orlando after one of them called 911 to request help moving things from a home where they were in the middle of a burglary, the local Sheriff’s office has alleged.

The authorities claimed that no one spoke at the other end during the call, according to a Facebook post by Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office first arrived at the house, thinking that no one was inside. A sliding glass door was reportedly unlocked and they went into the home.

That’s when they found Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22. The officers had been looking for Mr Gonzalez-Garcia after they had identified him as the individual who had been spotted on security footage burglarizing a Dollar General store in Kissimmee where they claim he stole multiple things.

The couple said they were in the home because they needed to find a place to stay overnight, Fox 13 reported.

“Post Miranda, Martin stated on a recorded statement he did commit the burglary at the Dollar General because he needed to get items to sell it to make money,” his arrest affidavit says. “Martin stated he knew what he did was wrong, but needed the money. Martin stated he knew the residence was not his and did not have permission to be in, but had to get inside to get out of the cold.”

According to officers, police spoke to a real estate agent who said the couple were not allowed in the house and that the agent didn’t know who they were.

Ms Roldan-Oscasio told officers that she had called 911 to get help moving things from the home they had entered, police claim. The couple also said they wanted to be driven to the airport so that they could be in New York for the weekend.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway.”

Mr Gonzalez-Garcia has been charged with burglary and theft following his actions at the store as well as burglary of a residence, according to Fox 13.

Ms Roldan-Oscasio has been charged with burglary of a residence. The couple has also been charged with possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia as officers noted that neither of them had medical marijuana cards.