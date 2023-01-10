Robbers cuts hole through roof of metro Kay Jewelers store during heist, police say

Burglars stole an unknown amount of merchandise from a Cherokee County jewelry store by cutting a hole in the roof of the business, according to Canton Police Department.

Police responded to an alarm call on Jan. 4 around 11:30 p.m. at the Kay Jewelers store on Cumming Highway in Canton.

Once officers arrived at the store, they began checking outside the store and saw the entrances to the store were closed and locked up.

Officers also checked the store’s windows and did not see anyone in or around the jewelry store.

The following day, officers came back to the store in response to a report of a burglary. Investigators said officers determined the robbers got inside the business by cutting a hole in the roof.

Investigators said the robbers got away with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Canton detectives are currently working with other metro Atlanta agencies who are believed to have had similar burglaries incidents in their areas.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

