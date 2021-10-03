Robbers grab $35K cash in Staten Island sidewalk heist

In nearly the blink of an eye, armed robbers heisted $35,000 in cash from a man on a Staten Island sidewalk, police said Saturday.

Three men approached the 38-year-old victim near 1765 Victory Blvd. in Castleton around 10 a.m. Friday, said cops.

One suspect had a handgun, and another brandished a “blunt object,” said police.

A man in a light gray hoodie approached the victim from the front, and two men in black hoodies approached from behind, surveillance video shows.

During a brief struggle, the men grabbed the victim’s backpack, which contained $35,000 in cash, said police.

The three men then ran off to the north on Manor Road.

A fourth suspect, also clad in a black hoodie, fled the scene in an Audi sedan, said police.

All four suspects were described by cops as Asian men between 20 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.