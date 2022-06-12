Robbers hide in Indiana Porta-Potty. Cops find their guns in the worst possible place

A pair of armed robbery suspects running from police tried to evade capture by hiding in a Porta-Potty, according to police in Indiana.

A portable toilet might not be very impressive as safe houses go, and while the suspects failed to lay low, officers were still forced to get their hands dirty.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at an unnamed apartment complex “earlier this week,” the department said in a June 10 social media post.

“When officers arrived, they saw the suspects fleeing into nearby woods and a foot pursuit began,” the department said.

SWAT officers and K9 units arrived to help, and the search led them to a single gray Porta-Potty on the edge of a treeline, photos show.

SWAT didn’t lay siege to the toilet, no negotiators were brought in, as “the suspects surrendered without incident,” police said.

Officers found two handguns dropped by the suspects as they ran from the robbery scene.

They also tried to ditch two more handguns while huddled in the petite bathroom, by tossing them in the toilet, according to police.

Police say the suspects tried to hide two handguns in the toilet.

Investigators found the pistols “hidden inside the waste compartment” of the Porta-Potty.

“The suspects were then arrested and all items have since been returned to the rightful owners,” the post said.

Police did not say if any stolen items needed a deep cleaning before being returned.

