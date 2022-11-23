Robbers hit North Texas neighborhoods, target women who are wearing jewelry, police say

Robbers targeted two more women wearing jewelry in Frisco neighborhoods this week, stealing gold necklaces as the victims walked in the area.

Frisco police believe at least four robberies have been committed by the same suspects, who have targeted predominantly South Asian women in their 50s and 60s walking in neighborhoods while wearing visible jewelry.

Authorities have released a photograph of the suspect vehicle used on Sunday in hope that someone would recognize it and contact police.

In the two separate cases this week, a man drove up to the victims and told them his wife was pregnant and he needed to find a hospital. A woman passenger got out of the vehicle, walked up to the women and removed their gold necklaces.

No one has suffered major injuries in the crimes.

The thefts began on Sept. 13 at about 7:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of Regents Park. The victim was walking near Regents Park when she was approached by a black sedan. A woman got out of the car, approached the victim, and tried to engage the victim in conversation.

While speaking, the female suspect tried to put a necklace around the victim’s neck, before grabbing the gold chain the victim was already wearing, trying to forcibly remove it from the victim’s neck. The victim was able to call for help and the suspects fled. The victim suffered minor injuries from this incident.

Two weeks later, on Sept. 27 at 7:50 p.m., Frisco officers responded to the 14000 block of Regents Park regarding a robbery.

The victim in this incident was also walking in the area of Regents Park and was also approached by a black sedan.

A woman again got out of the car and attempted to engage the victim in dialogue. In this instance, the suspect approached the victim, while speaking, and tried to place a piece of garland over the victim before grabbing the victim’s gold necklace.

The woman was able to call for help and the robbers fled. The victim suffered minor injuries from this incident.

Story continues

On Sunday, around noon, Frisco police responded to Bramble Mead Lane regarding a theft.

A woman was walking on the sidewalk and was approached by a dark-colored SUV. The man driving the vehicle stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital.

A female passenger told the victim that she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and gold chain. When the victim tried to give these back to the female suspect, she hugged the victim and removed her gold necklace. The vehicle then fled the location.

Frisco police responded to a theft call at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday at Starry Night Lane and Medallion Lane The woman in this incident was walking on the sidewalk and was approached by a dark-colored SUV.

A man driving the vehicle also stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. A woman exited the car and asked the victim if she was Indian, then asked her age and told her that she liked her.

The suspect then started hugging the victim and putting jewelry on her. The victim told her that she did not want the jewelry, so the suspect took the jewelry off, including the victim’s gold necklace.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.