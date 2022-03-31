Robbers return to scene for cell phone after man, 51, fights them off in Heart of Chicago

Three robbers who returned to the scene of their crime for a cell phone beat their victim with a metal pipe and skateboard when he refused to give the phone back to them Wednesday morning on the South Side.

The victim, 51, suffered a broken arm, a separated shoulder and cuts and bruises to his head and face during the attack in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place in the city’s Heart of Chicago neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The attack unfolded about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when the victim, a man who represents the city’s Department of Film, left his home and saw the hood of his car open, a man inside his car and a gray Dodge van stopped next to his car, according to a police report.

The victim grabbed the man inside the car, but he broke free and jumped into the van, which took off, dragging the victim who was grasping onto it, the report said. The victim fell to the ground as the van sped away with the man’s valuables, the report said.

When the robbers came back for their cell phone, which the victim found, they beat him with a metal pipe and skateboard when he refused to give it back, according to the report. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Department of Film declined to comment, saying it was a personal matter.

No arrests have been announced by police.