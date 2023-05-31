Robbers run off with $68,000 in high-end items from morning heist at Hackensack mall

Five men knocked off a pricey fashion store in Hackensack's Shops at Riverside mall Wednesday, fleeing after the high-end heist with nearly two dozen accessories and articles of clothing worth a whopping $68,000, police said.

Police responded to the Bottega Veneta store at 11:20 a.m. after employees reported that the suspects entered the lavish shop wearing face masks and snatched several items from their displays, severing their security devices, said Capt. Michael Antista of the Hackensack Police Department.

As the suspects wrapped up the caper, one of the men allegedly reached to the side of his body and warned onlookers that he had a gun, but never showed a weapon, police said.

It is not known how the suspects eventually fled the mall, according to Antista, who said the robbery remains under investigation.

Authorities urged witnesses with information that could prove helpful in their probe to contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and Bogota.

Witnesses can remain anonymous by offering their tips at bergencrimestoppers.org or calling (844) 466-6789 anytime.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Riverside mall in Hackensack NJ robbed of high-end items