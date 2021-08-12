Would-be robbers sentenced after Charlotte restaurant workers fought them off

Two would-be robbers were sentenced to federal prison terms Wednesday after employees of a Charlotte restaurant fought them off last year, with one worker taking multiple gunshot wounds.

Deonte Marques Curry, 27, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Trevon Gregory Ricks, 26, of Charlotte, was sentenced to five years in prison and two years’ supervised release.

A criminal complaint gave this account of the March 5, 2020 incident at Mr. C’s Soul Food restaurant on North Tryon Street:







Curry was the first to enter the restaurant, brandishing a handgun at an unnamed male cashier. The cashier began fighting with Curry, and another employee — identified only as M.C. — jumped on Curry’s back. During the struggle, Curry shot M.C. in the chest, arms and torso.

Meanwhile, M.C.’s father, who was also not named in the complaint, successfully fought off Ricks, who fled out the back door. The victims continued to brawl with Curry until police arrived and arrested him.

M.C. and Curry were rushed to the hospital, and Ricks was soon found nearby and arrested. The complaint did not list the extent of Curry’s injuries.

Curry and Ricks both pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery and aiding and abetting in September 2020, the Justice Department said.

Curry told detectives he’d won money at a gambling machine in Mr. C’s the day before the robbery, but the owner refused to pay him, according to the complaint. That night, he said he bought a handgun.

Authorities also confiscated a stolen 9mm handgun from Ricks during the investigation, according to court documents.