Robbers in ski masks steal every single thing on display at Louis Vuitton, Ohio cops say

A Louis Vuitton store in Ohio was left with nothing to sell on the showroom floor after people in ski masks ran inside and stole $140,000 worth of merchandise, deputies said.

On April 20 at around 3 p.m., eight to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves ran past employees at the Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The people clad in ski masks stole “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The estimated loss is $140,000 for the afternoon theft, officials said.

The individuals got away at a high speed in two vehicles: a dark gray SUV and a black sedan, the release said.

Kenwood Towne Center is about 11 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ jump didn’t go well for driver chased by police, Ohio cops say

Driver swiped credit cards from bodies he took to morgue, New Jersey officials say

Olive Garden worker robbed and shot after he was lured out of restaurant, PA cops say