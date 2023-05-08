Robbers smash through Puyallup family vape shop and ditch stolen car inside

A family woke up Saturday morning to their Puyallup vape shop smashed in and robbed.

Surveillance shows the burglars using a KIA to ram into the building.

“Five guys. They ditched the white KIA they used to smash through the building and took off in a newer KIA, greyish black,” said Vanessa Talarico in a Facebook post.

Sargent Darren Moss Jr. said the hit happened at 6:27 a.m. The robbers left a white stolen KIA Rio from Kent inside and took off with another KIA.

When contacted, the owner of the stolen KIA told Sgt. Moss he didn’t know the car was gone until Kent police checked with him that morning.

The family is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who leads them to these robbers or helps get them prosecuted.

Talarico said one guy was in a blue hoodie and grey sweats, another was in all black and a black puffer, and one was in blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie, and a black raincoat over it.

“Not only are we left with a damaged building to fix, but we also have to replace all the inventory they stole,” said Talarico.



