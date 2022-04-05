Robbers smash windows at Macy’s and LensCrafters in Loop early Tuesday in bid to get glasses, police say

Two stores in the Loop had windows broken minutes apart early Tuesday in what police said were attempts by robbers to take merchandise from eyeglass displays.

The first break-in was Macy’s at 111 N. State St. where two people broke the west side storefront window and tried to take sunglasses, but they dropped the merchandise before fleeing after being confronted by a security officer, police said. The two fled in a white van where a third person was waiting just before 4:30 a.m. police said

Minutes later, there was another break-in at LensCrafters at 225 N. Michigan Ave. where an unknown number of people broke the front glass window of the store at 4:59 a.m., police said. Authorities reported that this time, merchandise was taken from the store. There was a robbery at same store in late January.

It is unknown if the break-ins were related. The police are still investigating.