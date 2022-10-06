Robbers snatch electric scooters from Brooklyn riders

Two men are targeting Brooklyn scooter riders and stealing their wheels right out from underneath them, police said Wednesday.

The robbers’ latest attack happened Sept. 6 when they targeted a 17-year-old delivery driver sitting on his scooter on Green St. near McGuinness Blvd. in Greenpoint around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 6, cops said.

The men walked up to the teenager and one of them pushed him off the two-wheeler to the pavement.

Both of the crooks jumped on his scooter, which had his cell phone mounted to it, and took off, police said.

They were last seen pulled into NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens.

In the first incident, the duo approached a 30-year-old man on a scooter as he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of North 10th St. and Driggs Ave. in Williamsburg around 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 11, cops said.

They pulled out a knife and demanded the man give up the scooter, which he did.

The men hopped on his scooter and were last seen zipping away on North 10th St. toward Bedford Ave., police said.

The man was not hurt.

Three days later, the same crooks, this time riding a scooter themselves, pulled up to a 35-year-old delivery driver who was sitting on his two-wheeler in a parking lot on Sutter Ave. near Chestnut St. in East New York around 4:45 p.m., cops said.

One of the men punched the victim in the back of the head while the other tried to grab his scooter.

The quick-thinking victim was able to zoom away before they could steal it, police said.

The man had minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police on Wednesday released photos of the men, who are still being sought, and are asking the public’s help in identifying them.