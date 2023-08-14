Robbers stage mass snatch-and-grab at Nordstrom in Los Angeles, swipe $60K-$100K in products

A group of thieves broke into a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles and swiped between $60,000 and $100,000 worth of merchandise, police said Saturday.

Between 25 and 50 robbers brought the storm to Nordstrom, according to the cops, who shared video of the break-in and said they had “several investigative leads.”

“To criminals, it is just property taken,” Los Angeles police wrote on Twitter. “To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe.”

The “flash mob” of thieves entered the Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga mall in the San Fernando Valley around 4 p.m., police said. They proceeded to essentially ransack the store and make off with whatever they could carry.

The robbers attacked a security guard with some kind of chemical spray, according to investigators. Sections of the store were cordoned off by caution tape into Sunday as police investigated the scene.

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable.”

The destructive mass robbery at Westfield Topanga mall was the second such incident last week in Southern California. On Tuesday, another “flash mob” of thieves entered a Yves Saint Laurent store at The Americana at Brand in Glendale and made off with $300,000 in merchandise, according to Glendale police.

And the same Nordstrom store was hit with a smaller scale smash-and-grab in 2021, when five robbers wreaked havoc on the shop before taking off with whatever they could carry.