Robbers steal $500K in jewels during Pasadena smash-and-grab
A Pasadena jewelry store owner was pepper-sprayed as robbers made off with an estimated half-million dollars in merchandise in a matter of seconds.
Three Black people were killed in the shooting, which authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime.
Now on Meta Quest headsets, you can download an update that lets you walk on two feet, just like our ancient ancestor, the Ardipithecus ramidus, an early hominid that achieved bipedality 4.4 million years ago. When Meta launched its suite of virtual reality social products, its avatars did not have legs, instead hovering as disembodied torsos. The new Leg IK for Meta is a good start.
A U.S. government operation has dismantled the infrastructure of the notorious Qakbot malware, which officials say caused “hundreds of millions” of dollars of damage worldwide. In an announcement on Tuesday, the FBI said that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the Qakbot malware, and had identified more than 700,000 infected computers worldwide — including more than 200,000 in the United States. The Department of Justice also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will now be made available to victims.
GM revealed what it has been up to with Google and its generative AI technology, using AI chatbots to do a number of tasks, even talking to customers via its OnStar in-car concierge.
Apple has set a date for its annual September event, during which we'll surely learn all about the iPhone 15 lineup and possibly new Apple Watch models.
At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.
The S&P Case-Shiller National Home Price Index increased by 0.7% in June compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.
Foxconn is selling two buildings in Wisconsin, which have remained mostly empty since they were originally purchased for its plans to bring production to the US.