Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say

Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department.

The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.

Few details were available. Police said the men entered the home armed with firearms and stole multiple purses. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police asked anyone with additional information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.