Robbers steal off-duty correction officer’s gun in Brooklyn public housing building

An off-duty city correction officer was robbed of his gun in a Brooklyn public housing building Sunday, according to police.

The 39-year-old officer was walking down a staircase in the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville when three men bombarded him around 12:05 p.m., cops said.

At least one of the thieves pulled a gun and held the man up.

The armed robbers made off with $1,000 in cash, two bracelets, a Rolex watch and the victim’s gun, police said.

The officer was not injured in the robbery.

Police were still working to track down the men. There were no immediate arrests.