Robbers stomp victim, beat him with chair in wild caught-on-video Brooklyn attack

A group of robbers beat a man unconscious on a Brooklyn sidewalk, stomping and bashing him with a chair in a disturbing caught-on-video attack.

The 33-year-old victim was coming out of Midwood nightclub the Circus, on Coney Island Ave. near Avenue P in Midwood, about 4:20 p.m. Dec. 11 when he was mobbed by a group of men, police said Monday.

Video shows him running down the sidewalk, chased by about 10 men. One is seen shoving him to the ground, and a group then surrounding him.

Then the beating began.

Several men kicked him as he was down, and one of his attackers found a chair discarded on the side of the street, hefted it over his head, ran up to the victim, and slammed it down on him twice.

A few of the attackers then searched the man’s pockets as he laid still on the ground.

The group fled, and medics arrived to take the victim to Coney Island Hospital, where he was treated for cuts to his face and head.

Police released the video to the public Monday and are asking anyone with information about the attackers to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.