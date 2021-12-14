Robbery arrest made

Dec. 14—State police said they arrested a Lockport man while he was robbing the Cutting Crew, a hair dresser business located in the Town of Lockport.

State police and City of Lockport police have been investigating a string of robberies along the South Transit Road corridor. The robberies include Five Below on Nov. 26, Kwik Fill on Nov. 30, Tater Cakes and Cosmo Prof on Dec. 2, as well as the Thursday, Dec. 9 attempted robbery of the Cutting Crew.

All of these are ongoing criminal investigations. Anyone with information can contact the New York State Police at 1-585-344-6200.

Timothy S. Reinard, 53, was taken into custody and arraigned. He is scheduled to appear before the Town of Lockport Court on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Chief of Lockport Police Steve Abbott said that his department is unsure whether Reinard is connected to the investigation of the lone city robbery at Kwik Fill, but detectives will interview him.

"That's something we're unsure of, but we're going to talk to him to confirm or rule out," Abbott said.

Reinard is being charged with robbery in the first-degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree, and criminal possession of a weapon on the third-degree.

He was remanded to Niagara County Jail on no bail.