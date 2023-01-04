Robbery case turns into murder

Jan. 3—HIGH POINT — An 80-year-old man who was severely beaten during a robbery nearly a month ago has died from his injuries, and the man accused in the attack now has been charged with first-degree murder.

High Point Police Department officers investigating a report of a robbery and serious assault about 11 p.m. Dec. 9 at a house in the 3000 block of Windchase Court in northwest High Point found Johnny Blizzard with extensive, serious injuries. Investigators determined Blizzard's vehicle and a firearm had been stolen.

Blizzard was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Joshua Levi-Thomas Combs, 37, of High Point was found on Dec. 11 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, driving Blizzard's stolen vehicle, police said. He was charged with larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 26, Blizzard's family notified police that Blizzard had died.

Combs remains in the Van Buren County Detention Center in Clinton, Arkansas, with no bond allowed while awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

The High Point Police Department handled 15 homicides this past year compared to 19 in 2021.

