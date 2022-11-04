Robbery charge for purse snatching at NK gas station is man's fifth pending felony case

A 29-year-old Poulsbo man who racked up four felony cases since 2020 received a fifth on Thursday when he was accused of stealing a woman’s purse at a North Kitsap gas station and then hitting her with his car while trying to escape.

Jordan Michael Nelson was charged Thursday in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree robbery for the robbery last week at the 76 gas station at 26484 Highway 3. A warrant was issued for Nelson’s arrest. Bail is set at $300,000.

Witnesses told Kitsap County sheriff's investigators that at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 they saw a man, identified as Nelson, reach into the woman’s vehicle, take her purse then get into a blue Dodge Durango with no license plates to leave, according to court documents.

The woman ran after the Dodge to try to stop him from fleeing when the driver struck her with his SUV, knocking her down. She sustained bruises in the incident.

Investigators wrote that about 15 minutes after the robbery a blue Dodge Durango was involved in a hit-and-run a half-mile from the 76 station. About an hour before the robbery Nelson, driving the Dodge, allegedly tried to ram a Poulsbo police detective's vehicle.

Investigators found the Dodge abandoned with a AAA card belonging to the woman inside and a plastic cup on which Nelson’s fingerprints were identified, according to the court documents.

The first-degree robbery charge amounts to the fifth pending felony case Nelson has accumulated since 2020.

He didn’t show up on July 20 for hearings on three of the cases: second-degree possession of stolen property from 2020, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm from 2021 and possession of a stolen vehicle from February.

Nelson also was charged in July with a second count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Robbery charge for purse snatching is man's fifth felony case