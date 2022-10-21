Robbery charges against Kulpmont man held for court

Oct. 21—FRACKVILLE — A Kulpmont man charged with a robbery in Ashland had counts against him held for Schuylkill County Court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Brian J. Deeter, 37, of 739 Scott St., was charged by Ashland Police Chief Gerard Daley with one felony count of robbery and one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property.

After hearing testimony, Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli ordered all charges held for county court, where a defendant can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Deeter remains in the Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of 10% of $25,000 bail since his arrest and arraignment on Oct. 6.

Daley charged Deeter with an incident in the 1300 block of West Centre Street in Ashland around 2:20 p.m. Sept. 29.

The chief said that he was called to the area for a report of a man on a bicycle who was "jumped" by an assailant.

At the scene, Daley spoke with Desi Knecht, who reported walking his bicycle on Centre Street when a man, later identified as Deeter, walked up to him, told him his father owed him money and asked what was in his pockets, according to Daley.

Knecht said that when he tried to leave, Deeter grabbed him by his book bag and implied that he was armed, according to Daley.

The chief said that Deeter then forcefully took the bicycle and fled.

The following day, Knecht identified his assailant as Deeter through a photo lineup, Daley said.

Some of the incident was captured on video by a home security system.

In the video, Daley said that he saw two men walking and another on a bicycle when a man grabs the bicycle and Knecht is seen running up the sidewalk toward his home.