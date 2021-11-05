Robbery charges dismissed when alleged victim fails to show up in court

Nov. 5—Five felony counts that a 26-year-old defendant was facing in connection with a mugging at a Joplin motel were dismissed Thursday when the victim did not show up to testify against him.

Deson L. Davis was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as well as two counts of armed criminal action.

The charges pertained to a robbery of Tavin Spicer on Aug. 7 at the Super 7 Motel, 3031 S. Range Line Road.

Spicer told police that a man with facial tattoos, a red backpack and a black and silver handgun had robbed him of his watch, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Police later picked up Davis as a suspect matching that description, and he purportedly admitted having been at the motel and telling Spicer to give him his watch, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.