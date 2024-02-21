Robbery, child sex crimes among sentencings in Laurel Circuit Court

Feb. 21—From probated sentences to over a decade in prison, the fate of several persons charged with felony offenses were sealed last week.

Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton handed down the final punishments for persons charged with robbery, rape, sex abuse and other crimes during Wednesday's hearings.

After over five years since the alleged crime and four years since his indictment, 37-year-old Danny Ray Collinger of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin, was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. The victims were 11 and 12 years old when the offenses took place.

The plea agreement with Collinger offered an 11-year sentence for each count, but will run concurrently — or at the same time. He was also sentenced to serve 12 months in jail for third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, for giving alcohol to a person under age 18.

Collinger was named in a 13-count indictment in Feb. 2020 that included unlawful transaction with minor and wanton endangerment and all victims were under age 18.

—Beverly Elizabeth Campbell, 42, of Booneville, KY, was sentenced to serve 2 years in prison. Her plea agreement to one county of third-degree rape sidestepped a potentially prolonged prison stay as the other charges were dismissed as part of the plea. Campbell was indicted for two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of sodomy and was deemed as "a person in a position of authority."

—Wade Alex Hundley, 45, of W. Hundley Road in London, received a five-year sentence that was probated for five years for second-degree strangulation and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

He was initially indicted for third-degree rape of a 14-year-old, sexual abuse, terroristic threatening, strangulation and intimidating a witness.

—Darrell Wayne Moran, 44, of Sasser School Road in London, was sentenced to one year and two months in jail for first-degree sexual abuse of a 12-year-old in 2018. He must also be on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

—Jonathon Ryan Mathews, 35, of Redbird Lane in London, received an eight-year sentence on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under age 12. He was indicted in January 2023 for abusing a 3-month-old child by "intentionally causing torture or cruel punishment." That sentence will run concurrently with another case in which Mathews received an 8-year sentence for first-degree strangulation from a 2021 case.