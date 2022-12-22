Robbery crew suspect charged with murdering two Manhattan bar patrons with tainted drugs

A suspect linked to a ruthless robbery crew that targets revelers leaving Manhattan bars and clubs has been charged with murdering two victims with tainted drugs, police said Thursday.

Kenwood Allen was arrested Thursday at his Bronx home and charged in the deaths of Ardijan Berisha, 26, on July 30 and Nurbu Sherpa, 29, on March 18, cops said. The victims are targeted for their money and jewelry.

Berisha and a friend passed out on Ludlow St. on the Lower East Side after drinking at nearby trendy Hotel Chantelle, police said.

When the friend woke up he found Berisha unresponsive lying in a fetal position. Medics were called to the scene but could not save Berisha. Police said drugs were found in Berisha’s pocket.

Berisha’s cousin wrote in an online fundraiser for funeral expenses that something was added to Berisha’s drink by crooks after his watch. When he was found dead in the morning, his sister raced to the scene.

“When she arrived, she had to see her brother being covered by paramedics,” the cousin wrote. “He was one of the most loving people I was able to meet in my life.”

Berisha lived in South Salem, NY.

Sherpa was found lying on his back outside Tompkins Square Park on E. 7th St. near Avenue A. Medics performed CPR and rushed him to Mount Sinai Beth Israel but he could not be saved. He lived in Astoria, Queens.

“Nurbu was a world traveler, fraternal member, professional chef, friend, and more,” a heartbroken friend wrote on an online fundraiser to cover Sherpa’s funeral expenses.

The two victims are among seven men who have died the past 14 months in cases involving overdoses or suspected overdoes. About three dozen other victims had overdoses but survived.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said it appears two robbery crews independent of each other look for men leaving bars intoxicated. The men are either bum-rushed or offered drugs or cigarettes. Police said the drugs are typically poisoned with drugs bought on the dark web, such as fentanyl or lidocaine, an anesthetic.

“The lidocaine is what really had an effect on incapacitating these people, to the point where...we had DOAs,” he said. “The lidocaine [has] an almost immediate effect.”

Allen, 33, has 17 prior arrests, most for grand larceny and burglary. Earlier this year he and Romel Davis, 24, were arrested in connection to the same ring but the victims’ causes of death had not yet been determined and Kenwood was hit with lesser charges.