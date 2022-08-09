Robbery crew targeted late-nighters wearing watches on the Lower East Side

A robbery crew is targeting night owls on the Lower East Side, offering to sell them drugs — but instead snatching their wrist watches, police said Tuesday.

The crime spree began July 16 when a group of men approached a 19-year-old victim on Orchard St. near Broome St. about 2:30 a.m. and said they were peddling drugs, cops said. The crew ripped a watch off the man’s wrist and took off.

They struck again July 22, pulling the same scheme on a 31-year-old man near the corner of Rivington St. and Allen St. about 1:40 a.m., police said.

The next strike came July 30, when the crew walked up to a 21-year-old man on Ludlow St. near Stanton St. about 1:15 a.m., offered to sell him drugs and stole his watch. The thieves then walked about two blocks to Allen St. near Rivington St. and hit up another 28-year-old man 15 minutes later, police said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Police released an image of one of the men involved in the scams and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.