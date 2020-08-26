A robbery at gunpoint and a smash-and-grab burglary. Cops asking for help solving them

North Miami police are looking into two store thefts, one at gunpoint, that happened less than a mile from each other.

On Wednesday, police released video footage of the thefts that happened at a Circle K, 13480 W. Dixie Hwy., and Splash Coin Laundry, 1291 NE 140th St.

At around 2 a.m. on Aug. 18, Circle K store video shows a man paying for an item at the cash register. When a gas station employee goes to put the money in the register, the man pulls out a gun and points it at her.

He then went behind the counter and stole all the money in the register, which police say was about $150. The woman was not injured.

The next day, a burglary took place at Splash Coin Laundry. Security camera footage shows a man — wearing clothes that were similar to the robber’s at the Circle K — walk through the laundromat and steal from a register. He also smashed a window in the store to get to another register, which he smashed open and found no cash.

Police say he stole about $410 from the laundromat.

The identity of the men was not released, and police did not say if the Circle K and Splash Coin Laundry thefts were connected or perpetrated by the same person.

Anyone with information on the two thefts can call call North Miami Police at 305-891-0294.