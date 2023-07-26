Robbery, hit-and-run suspects

Jul. 25—A man suspected of stealing a car before running to a nearby roof Tuesday morning surrendered after approximately six hours on top of the building, according to Boulder police.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said officers responded to a report of a stolen car at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday When police stopped the individual, he got out and fled to the roof of a nearby business and told police he was armed.

Police issued a shelter-in-place warning and evacuated the business, Firestone Tires, 3395 30th St. Police lifted the order at about 10:30 a.m. as they worked on getting the man down "without anyone getting hurt."

In addition to police and medics, Waugh said a helicopter and drones were on site.

Waugh said while the man claimed to be armed, police did not actually see a weapon. The man reportedly made threats to harm himself and police described him as being in a "crisis."

In a tweet sent at 1:37 p.m., Boulder police said the man had surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. There were no injuries.

The man's name and charges he might be facing have not yet been released.