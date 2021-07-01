Robbery-homicide nets 12 years in prison

Olivier Uyttebrouck, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 1—A judge on Wednesday sentenced Lloyd Aguilar to 12 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of a man during a robbery at an Albuquerque motel.

Aguilar, 27, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, armed robbery and other charges in the 2013 death of 28-year-old Paul Ayala, 2nd Judicial District Court records show.

State District Judge Brett Loveless made the 12-year sentence consecutive to a 20-year prison sentence Aguilar is now serving for an unrelated armed robbery of a woman and her three children outside a West Side grocery store in 2013.

Aguilar has remained in custody since his arrest in 2013.

Much of the discussion at the sentencing hearing centered on whether Aguilar or a co-defendant fired the shots that killed Ayala. Loveless dismissed the argument as irrelevant to his sentencing decision.

"I hold (Aguilar) responsible for the death of a human being during a robbery," Loveless said Wednesday. Aguilar "is responsible for the death of Paul (Ayala), regardless who pulled the trigger."

Aguilar's co-defendant, Jose Rios, 28, was convicted in 2015 of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery and sentenced to 16 years in prison, court records show.

Aguilar was found guilty by a jury in 2016 of felony murder, armed robbery and other charges in Ayala's death, but portions of the conviction were overturned on appeal, delaying his plea and sentencing until this year.

Ayala was found shot to death April 30, 2013, outside the Super 8 Motel in the 2500 block of University NE.

Aguilar and Rios were convicted of shooting Ayala as he sat in the driver's seat of his Hummer, pulling Ayala out of the vehicle, then driving away in the Hummer, court records show.

About three months after Ayala's killing, Aguilar used a gun to rob a woman with her three children in tow outside an Albuquerque grocery store, according to court records.

In that case, Aguilar was sentenced in 2017 to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of armed robbery, three counts of child abuse and other charges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Norway's Telenor eyeing sale of Myanmar unit - report

    Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor is exploring the sale of its Myanmar unit, industry publication TMT Finance reported on Thursday, and has hired Citi to sell the business, with non-binding bids due in the coming weeks. A Telenor spokesperson said the company does not "comment on market rumours". Citi was not immediately available for comment.

  • Public Health England: AstraZeneca COVID shot 94% protective against death in over 65s

    LONDON (Reuters) -Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine gives an estimated 94% protection against death from the disease in people over 65, Public Health England said on Thursday in a weekly surveillance report of real-world data. PHE said the majority of the data was derived from a period when the Alpha variant, first detected in England, was still dominant and did not provide a specific estimate of protection from death that the vaccine offered against the now more widespread Delta variant, first detected in India. PHE also said that for the under 40s, early estimates suggested a single dose of Pfizer's vaccine is 61% effective against symptomatic disease and a single dose of the Moderna vaccine is 72% effective.

  • Mortgage Rates in the U.S. Slip, With 30-Year Loans at 2.98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. fell, dipping back below 3%.The average for a 30-year loan was 2.98%, down from 3.02% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.Borrowing costs, which hit a record low of 2.65% in January, have seesawed within a few basis points of 3% since mid-April. Investors are anticipating Friday’s release of the June jobs report, while monitoring the pace of inflation and keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to taper its bo

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Piles Into Cash After Once-Reliable Trade Goes South

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel Digital Asset Management has put its flagship arbitrage-strategy fund largely into cash after the recent collapse of one the cryptocurrency market’s most reliable trades, a move that’s the antithesis of the sector’s conventional narrative.The $200 million hedge fund, run by alumni from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., isn’t worrying about the anti-fiat fervor that runs though the industry while mulling new trading opportunities before redeploying capital f

  • U.S. manufacturing sector grows moderately; prices paid at record high-ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a moderate pace in June, but employment contracted for the first time in seven months, likely because of rampant shortages of raw materials and labor. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Massive fiscal stimulus boosted demand for long-lasting manufactured goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, with millions of Americans working from home and learning remotely.

  • Man gets jail time for misbehaving in Yellowstone National Park

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for what he did in the park.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • He killed his Kennedale family to run off with another woman. Tonight, he was executed.

    John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

    A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a

  • Former NXIVM sex slave India Oxenberg reacts to top cult official Allison Mack being sentenced to 3 years in prison

    In the docuseries "Seduced," Oxenberg said Mack put her on a 500-calorie diet, collected nudes to use as blackmail, and arranged branding ceremonies.

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • Lori Daybell indicted in fourth husband’s death in Arizona. She moved to Idaho soon after

    Charles Vallow was fatally shot by Lori’s brother in 2019. “Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve.”

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Robbers Hold Up News Crew Interviewing Oakland Violence Prevention Head in Front of City Hall

    Two armed robbers held up a news crew at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday while the crew was interviewing the city's head of violence prevention.

  • Feds bust large North Shore drug ring

    The group was manufacturing and selling tens of thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, federal prosecutors said.

  • Where are they now? All the major players in NXIVM, an alleged sex cult covered up as a self-help group

    Sentencing is under way for multiple NXIVM members, including founder and leader Keith Raniere, accused of crimes. Others are healing from trauma.