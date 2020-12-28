Robbery just outside uptown ends with car crash and shot fired at police, CMPD says

A robbery suspect is accused of firing at police during a car chase that ended with a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Interstate 85 and Graham Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police charged Jason Latta, 20, of Charlotte, and Mykaylah Pratt, 18, of Mint Hill, in connection with the incident, CMPD said in a release.

Investigators say the ordeal began around 9 p.m. Saturday when someone reported being robbed in the 700 block of Seigle Avenue, east of uptown off East 10th Street.

The suspects, a man and woman, were found in the victim’s car as it sat parked outside the victim’s apartment, police said.

When the victim confronted the couple, “one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and robbed them,” officials said.

“The suspects later used the victim’s credit card (and) officers were able to locate the suspects who fled in a stolen vehicle,” police said in a release.

“Officers pursued the vehicle until the suspects wrecked at Interstate 85 and Graham Street. The vehicle driver fled on foot and fired one shot from a stolen firearm at the officer during the foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire at the suspect.”

A canine unit and helicopter helped locate the driver, who was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail Sunday.

Latta was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, resisting/obstructing arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony flee to elude police, CMPD said.

Pratt’s charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering of a vehicle, CMPD said.